I love this answer. I love that this answer is on a mainstream TV programme. It seems quite radical to me, the idea that we should be allowed to leave a relationship even if it isn’t awful, in order to try something new. Sometimes we want to leave even though the person is perfect, and the relationship is good, and there’s no "real" reason to. Sometimes we leave even if we’re still in love with them. Sometimes we leave just because we want to see what happens more than we want things to stay the same, and that’s just as valid, just as real, a reason as any other.