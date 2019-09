Desiree Akhavan knows all about this ickiness. Akhavan, an Iranian-American writer, director and actor, made her name with Appropriate Behaviour and The Miseducation of Cameron Post , films which both concern queerness, albeit in very different ways. Now, she and her writing partner Cecilia Frugiuele have turned to television, with a new Channel 4/Hulu comedy series named The Bisexual. Akhavan has spoken about her discomfort with the titular word, despite it being the one which most accurately sums up her sexuality. "I came out as [bisexual] from the get-go, but that word always felt uncomfortable. Bisexual sounds gauche and tacky… Disingenuous," she told The Guardian earlier this year. "Whereas there’s only pride when I say lesbian, there’s only coolness to say queer. Bisexual didn’t feel like it represented me and I wanted to know why, when technically it very much represents who I am."