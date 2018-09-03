In it, we’re thrown back to a vaguely familiar America in 1993. Adidas tracksuit bottoms, shabby grunge haircuts and Breeders cassette tapes all feature. Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Cameron Post, a teenager who is caught fooling around with a girl called Coley in the back seat of a car on prom night. Her religious aunt swiftly ships her off to God’s Promise, a gay conversion camp where she and the other kids who have (involuntarily) wound up there are taught that with prayer, counselling and regular 'Blessersize' (a legitimate exercise programme that really existed), they can be "cured" of SSA – Same Sex Attraction.