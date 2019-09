The Women-Led Sundance Projects We Absolutely Cannot Wait To See

This year marks a particularly momentous festival for women creators. The percentage of female directors hit an all-time high, with 37% of the festival's films directed by women. Sundance also supports women filmmakers and producers through its Women At Sundance programming, and partnerships with other organisations — like Refinery29's own Shatterbox Anthology, a short film series. This year's festival is also remarkably diverse. Take the US Dramatic Competition category as an example. Of the 16 films up for an award, only seven were directed by white men.