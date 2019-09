The Most Unforgettable Queer Love Stories In Film

Elio (Timothée Chalemet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) never exchange the phrase “I love you” in the film Call Me By Your Name . Yet the breathtaking film, which focuses on the profoundly intense connection that develops between Elio and Oliver over the course of one summer in Italy, certainly tells a love story — one that's almost universal in its depiction of pure emotion. Watching 17-year-old Elio tumble into these heady feelings for the first time, you’ll inevitably recall your own experiences of teenage love.