British actress Gemma Chan (whom you'll recognise from Humans, Fresh Meat and Secret Diary of a Call Girl) stars as Astrid, one of the most glamorous, intelligent and, yes, wealthy, of the Crazy Rich Asians gang. Chatting to Chan ahead of the film's UK release, we asked whether the early excitement about the all-Asian cast put any pressure on how the film would be received. "Well, I certainly felt that the film could be something special when we were making it," she tells Refinery29. "But you just don't know. You don't know how people are going to receive it. You hope that it's all going to come together and it does feel significant and it is a milestone for representation but ultimately, it had to be a good movie for it to work."