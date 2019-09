Crazy Rich Asians is the quintessential rom-com. Without giving away any real spoilers, you could probably predict the film's story arc. Boy meets girl. Girl finds out boy is super rich and must find a way to navigate the dramatically different lifestyle into which she's not exactly welcomed. At its core, it's a love story, which is probably why it resonated with such a wide audience. That's not to say that the film hasn't been without its criticisms – some have said that it generalises a wide and varied ethnicity , while others have questioned why they didn't tell a completely new story instead of repeating a tired Hollywood formula – but the thing we risk forgetting is that Crazy Rich Asians is not the be-all and end-all for Asian casts and narratives breaking into the mainstream. It will hopefully be a stepping stone that will encourage an increasingly varied selection of stories to be told going forwards. The important thing here is legacy.