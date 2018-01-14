For most of the Marvel cinematic universe, Black Widow has been the only female hero to get significant screentime and development, though that hasn’t been completely positive. In the first Avengers film, Black Widow shared screentime with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Commander Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). By the second Avengers film, Age of Ultron, the latter two women were no longer on-screen. Visibility for women aside, the direction of some of Black Widow’s development during Age of Ultron (notably, her struggles with infertility during the film) had mixed reviews from audiences. In fact, Age Of Ultron addressed their absence head-on in a joke, which was more successful in highlighting the film's problem giving its female characters nuanced representation than it was at being funny.