The Hypocrisy Of Awards Season's Diversity Stunt

If I had to describe this awards season as a whole, I’d say that it was more than a missed opportunity. Last night’s Oscars were the most blatant example of this. The most privileged among us got to chuckle about the injustices of our time without being held accountable for their role in it. All of the time, money, and resources that were poured into production, paying hosts huge sums, and coming up with creative ways to talk about the disenfranchisement of marginalized groups could have actually gone towards making some serious change. Instead of parading Tiffany Haddish around for laughs, acknowledge Girls Trip. Create pipelines for girls and kids of color to realize their dreams in entertainment. Fund quality arts programs. Hire more women for jobs, including hosting gigs. It’s no longer acceptable to have white men talk about this stuff. It’s time for awarding institutions to do something about.