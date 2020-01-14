He Spat, Slapped & Choked Me: How Sex With My Boyfriend Turned Into Abuse

I stayed with my ex mainly out of love. I trusted him, he made me laugh and always did what he said he was going to do, but my finances also played a huge part. Throughout my years of interning at magazines, I had never earned enough to keep myself – especially in London, where rent is so expensive. When my ex asked if I wanted to live with him rent-free after just two months of dating, I jumped at the chance. I could work freelance and not worry about money. I moved in but found I still couldn’t earn enough to get by, let alone save. I knew that if we broke up I’d have to move home, as I didn’t have a deposit for a new place. This type of financial fear is the reason why many women don't leave violent, incompatible or miserable relationships. Homelessness is a very real and terrifying prospect. I was lucky enough to know that my family would always be there for me, no matter what happened. I appreciate this beyond belief and have unwavering sympathy for those who don’t have the same. You stay for survival.