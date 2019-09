'When They Go Low, We Go Hard': How Black Women Are Seizing This Political Moment

Food insecurity is not unique to Terrell; it is a persistent problem across the US but particularly in the rural South . As the bus drives through the Mississippi Delta, huge fields of soy, cotton, corn, and rice far outnumber homes and buildings. Yet the state still has the worst poverty in the country, with more than 600,000 people dealing with hunger . “We'll pass crops that are all commercial crops, that'll get shipped out all over to places. And you have kids that go to bed hungry, on a daily basis,” says Kenya Rollins, an organizer and former political consultant who joined the bus ride in Jackson. “It's really real when we talk about how children get most of their meals and nourishment from what they get at public schools, so what happens when school is out during the summer time?”