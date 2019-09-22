It’s better to fly solo on Sunday as we get prepared for the week ahead. Communication planet Mercury squares against rule-maker Saturn, giving us a serious case of tunnel vision. If you’re working with others on Sunday, make an effort to embrace outside perspectives. It’s time to adopt a new mentality on Monday when the sun leaves Virgo and enters Libra. We’re given the opportunity to hone our social skills and make time to build strong friendships. Our hearts open to each other on Tuesday, when quick-witted Mercury sextiles lucky Jupiter. Use this unique energy to invest in your relationships and expand your mind. Keep your chin up on Wednesday, when material Venus squares strict Saturn. The clash of these two planets' energies can result in misunderstandings with money. Stick to a shoestring budget during this transit. A mental roadblock pops up on Thursday, as chatty Mercury squares controlling Saturn. It can be challenging to trust your thoughts and make new rules as these planets tussle. Go easy on yourself and others, and accept the lessons that mistakes bring. The moon begins a new phase in Libra at 2.26pm on Saturday, creating the perfect atmosphere for new romance and friendships. If you’re single and still enjoying fielding season, you may be inspired to link up with one of your top contenders. We’re ready for a weekend of decadence and excitement on Saturday when charming Venus sextiles expansive Jupiter. If you’re in the mood to go out on the town, take a little extra time to get ready and wear your more daring outfits. Choose colour over neutrals, add a little sparkle to your ‘do and soak up this sweet cosmic glow.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.