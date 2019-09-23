Could Visiting A Shaman Really Be As Good As 20 Years Of Therapy?

Things really step up a gear when I become aware of a spiritual presence in the room. I was 10 when my maternal grandmother died but have always felt a strong connection to her, increasingly so over the last year. She has appeared to me twice in dreams and just a few days before my session, three lightbulbs randomly blew in my kitchen. Lying on the table mid-session, her face is suddenly etched into my skull and I become aware of Durek addressing "Grandma" in relation to a blocked meridian in my right foot. Afterwards, I ask him if I’d just imagined it and he laughs. "She’s been trying to send you messages for a while now," he smiles. "But your ego has been pushing them under the carpet. She’s here to help you."