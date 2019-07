As Prime Day Gets Underway, Amazon Workers Are Striking Worldwide

In response to requests for comment from Refinery29, Amazon hit back against its critics. "Events like Prime Day have become an opportunity for our critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues. These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause — industry leading pay, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Refinery29. "We can only conclude that the people who plan to attend the events are simply not informed. We encourage anyone to book a tour of our fulfillment centers and compare our overall pay, benefits, and workplace environment to other retailers and major employers in the community and across the country."