Wholigans Are The Real Thems Of The Who? Weekly Universe

The “who”s and “them”s of the world can be identified as such: If someone mentions Janina Gavankar , you’re likely to say “Who?” If someone mentions Beyoncé, you’d say “Ah, them.” And thus, the divide. Thems tend to carry an aura of legitimacy (although Donald Trump is a Them and, well, you know…) To some people, whos can be thems. To others, thems can be whos. It’s not a perfect system, but it’s the one Wholigans, Lindsey, and Bobby use to distinguish who gets featured on the podcast. And in this day and age, a who is likely to get as much as — if not more — coverage than a them in the 24/7 gossip news cycle. They can be reality stars, influencers, YouTubers, Hallmark movie stars, and bit characters. They are highly likely to be thirsty enough for attention that they actually welcome the prying eyes of tabloid readers, and they are shameless enough to do cheesy sponsorships and appear on the most unsophisticated of red carpets. The best example of a Who is the one we Wholigans refer to as the “Who Queen”: British pop star Rita Ora, who is the subject of a regular Who? Weekly segment that dissects her activities and press coverage. The segment even has its own catchy theme song.