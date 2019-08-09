Wholigans Are The Real Thems Of The Who? Weekly Universe

But it turns out, not everyone takes their love of Who? Weekly — or more importantly, their membership in the larger Wholigan community — so lightly. One of the first things I did when I started working on this story was to post in the Who? Weekly Facebook group to find sources. In the words of Vivian Ward, big mistake. Huge. Although I’d gotten express verbal permission from a moderator, and my post was approved, the blowback was swift: I was accused of disrespecting the safe space of the community, and even threatening to destroy it by shining a light on it. It was confusing to me at first — and it felt terrible, like I had committed a horrendous affront to group of people who I truly admire. I couldn’t sleep the night after it happened, and I couldn’t even listen to the show because it just reminded me of the thousands of people (not just people, but my people) who hated my guts (or were at least just super mad at me). What was once blissfully meaningless became terribly fraught.