Frat Feminism: Inside The Rise And Fall Of Babe.Net

The letter-writers weren’t satisfied with this result. They felt like Herrmann was more focused on proving them wrong, so that everyone on the team could go back to business as usual. “The second that things got real and serious is when everybody put up their shields. No one wanted to take any kind of accountability for it. When really all we were asking for is an adult. We were all kids,” one of the letter writers says, looking back on the episode now. “Sexism and racism were brought up. But was it like, Did this person call me a n-word to my face? No, that didn’t happen. But there were situations where there was ignorance. The video was one example. Also, Babe.net was owned by a man and the editor in chief was also a man. The boys were getting all the benefits. The whole frat boy culture of it all it made things very cliquey. It was those things that we were nitpicking about.”