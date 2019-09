If this reminds you of the infamous Shitty Media Men List , that’s because the mission is very similar. But that endeavor was controversial mainly because of its total lawlessness: a Google spreadsheet where anyone could add anything to the list, and anyone who got the link got to see the full collection of names and allegations, which ranged from sexist comments to violent assaults. What Diet Madison Avenue is doing is taking that same idea, and improving it by adding some safeguards. The Instagram account, which now has 18,000 followers and counting, was started by five female friends who all work in advertising, and has since grown to 17 people (including both men and women). They think of themselves as a “collective,” and maintain that they vet every report they get before publishing an alleged perpetrator’s name. According to a spokesperson who spoke with me over Instagram Messenger, they’re working with equal opportunity law experts, lawyers, PhD students, and researchers to inform their investigation processes and to provide support for victims who message them their stories.