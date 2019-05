Meet Judith Harrison, The First Black Woman To Lead NYPD's Special Victims Unit

Harrison’s appointment last November came after a leadership shake-up following a scathing city report that found the sex crimes division was too understaffed to properly investigate cases. The department is also the subject of a new lawsuit brought by two women who say the NYPD mishandled their reports of sexual assault. One of the women, Jennifer Welch, says her case was wrongfully dismissed as a “dispute” after she reported that an acquaintance sexually assaulted her in 2015. The second woman, Alison Turkos, was kidnapped at gunpoint by a Lyft driver in 2017 who drove her over state lines where she was then raped by the driver and two other men; she alleges the NYPD stonewalled until her case was turned over to the FBI. The suit alleges that the handling of their cases illustrates a pattern of gender bias. (When asked to comment, a NYPD spokesperson told Refinery29: “The NYPD is committed to ensuring that all sexual assault survivors feel the safety and support needed to come forward and help the NYPD bring them the justice they deserve.”)