Dee Poku-Spalding Turned Her Passion Into A Paycheck — & She Wants To Help You Do The Same

The thing I’d go back and change is to work on the relationship with my boss and my boss’s boss. I’m a worker bee and when I worked at companies I thought it was all it took. That only got me so far. If you don’t have the relationships within your company, if people don’t know who you are, they don’t think of you. So you don’t get the promotions. An example of this: When I was in the movie business, we would go to various film festivals. It’s an incredible time to spend time with the higher-ups in your company because everyone is there. We were at the Cannes Film Festival. As head of marketing it was my job to sort of pull the whole thing together. I had so much to do. I remember I was in an elevator with basically the head of Paramount and the head of Viacom and a major celebrity. They were all going to go out for dinner, and because I was in the elevator they said, “Oh, what are you doing?” And I paused and I said, “I actually have a ton of work to do, so I’m going to go back to the hotel.” And I didn’t go out to dinner with them. I still think of that to this day — what an incredible opportunity! I will never get that opportunity again.