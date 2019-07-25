The ERA Coalition is working hard to bring moderate Republican women into the cause. "The inclusion of the ERA in the U.S. Constitution will benefit all women, including, of course, Republican women. Republican women face discrimination in employment and legal access, just like all women," Susan Bevan, a lifelong Republican and the former head of Republican Majority for Choice, tells Refinery29. Bevan also spoke at Thursday's briefing. "As a Republican, this matters to me because I see the party diminishing across the country and becoming a regional party with restrictive social views and little fiscal responsibility. I believe the Republican Party must show their support for economic growth by ensuring that women have equal access to the opportunities that our country provides."