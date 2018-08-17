Christine Hallquist Is A New Kind Of Politician (& Not Just Because She’s Trans)

My plan for Vermont is highly intertwined, and a lot of it comes from things I learned trying to fight against climate change. If you look at the platform, I focus first of all on rural economic development. Rural development is important because we’re having the same problems the rest of rural America is having: 56% of America’s land mass is rural by definition, and seeing increasing rates of poverty, flight to the cities and an aging demographic. This is the same thing that was happening in the 1930s, when the cities had electricity and rural America did not. And how the rural electrification occurred — and forgive my bias, but I think it’s one of humankind’s greatest accomplishments — is we added a wire to every home and business. So what we want to do now: We will run fiber optics to every home and business, so all Vermonters can be connected to the internet at the same speed as large cities.