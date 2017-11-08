You're Going To Want to Know The Names Of These History-Making Women

That sound you heard last night? It was ceilings shattering across the country.
The 2017 election was a watershed moment for women in politics, as female candidates scored big wins up and down the ballot. For the first time, New Jersey elected a woman of color as the lieutenant governor, and folks in Virginia voted elected several women from diverse backgrounds to the House of Delegates.
It wasn’t just at the state level, either. Tuesday’s local election victories included a 22-year-old elected to a school board in Pennsylvania and a female candidate for freeholder in Atlantic County, NJ, who defeating the Republican incumbent who made a misogynistic joke about the Women's March. What’s more, this new crop of politicians includes women of color, trans women, queer women, as old and young women.
Of course, we’re still a long way from gender parity in politics. Nevertheless, it’s inspiring to see these women pave the way for future generations. If they can do it, anyone can follow in their footsteps. Ahead, a list of 13 women who made history last night.
Danica Roem, who won the Virginia House of Delegates 13th District, became the first openly transgender person to be elected to any state legislature in the country.
Vi Lyles is the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Charlotte, NC.
Kathy Tran is the first Asian-American woman to be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Michelle Kaufusi will be the first female mayor in Provo, Utah's third-largest-city.
Jenny Durkan, who is openly lesbian, is the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Seattle in 91 years.
Andrea Jenkins won a seat in the Minneapolis City Council, becoming the first openly transgender woman of color to be elected to public office.
Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman are the two first Latinas to be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Sheila Oliver is the first Black woman to be elected as New Jersey's lieutenant governor.
Joyce Craig is the first woman to be elected mayor of Manchester, NH.
Dawn Adams is the first openly lesbian candidate to be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Cathy Murillo is the first Latina to be elected mayor of Santa Barbara, CA.
Lisa Middleton, who was elected to the Palm Springs City Council, is the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in the state of California.
