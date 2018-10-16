Jacky Rosen Is In A Dead Heat To Take Dean Heller’s Job

Well first, I can tell you that Nevada is a very interesting state. We're a purple state. I want to say we're the New West. A lot of people don't know that much about us — they think we're just Lake Tahoe or the few miles of the Las Vegas strip and downtown. But there is a diversity in our community that people don't really see because they just think of us as the entertainment capital of the world. But that diversity really makes us strong and it’s why people have an independent streak here. Voters want to really see that you are going to stand for Nevada first. Be that person who fights for the best thing for our families. And over and over again Senator Heller and everything that he's done over the last ten years he's been in Washington and the 30 years in political office seems to be to betray Nevada families.