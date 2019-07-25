No Matter Your Sign, You’ll Love These Astrology Sites

View this post on Instagram
The second and last eclipse of the summer is upon us, unleashing and unlocking the past. The lunar eclipse, which occurs July 16th, serves to reconcile the intense Capricorn New Moon from January of 2018. We are wrapping up the story that started in 2018 now. In 2018, the focus of our journey was to implement practicality in matters relating to self-love, finances, and relationships. Now, we are learning to let go of monetary and emotionally constraints that hold us back from living our best lives—without guilt and fear. Evocative and transformational Pluto, who is retrograde in Capricorn, will align with the Moon and heat up the celestial energy. Neptune, who is also retrograde in tender Pisces, will add confusion and illusions to our sentiments. These two planets will make us question our own thoughts, as they aim to push our fears to the surface of our consciousness. The fixed star Terebellum will be activated, bringing deceptions we’ve felt about ourselves to light, making us come to terms with our former insecurities. The cosmic Hell Point (the midpoint between Saturn and Pluto) is in orb for this luminary, which means that our darkest sentiments will come to light. Embracing the shadow self will be a core theme during the lunar eclipse, as we are celestially tasked to accept the sides of ourselves that we may not understand and that we have kept under wraps for some time. • Read our full article on tomorrow’s eclipse @ www.thehoodwitch.com Artwork by Robin Isley #fullmoon #astrology #art #everydaymagic #astrología #retrograde #shadow #shadowself #spirit #collectivehealing
View this post on Instagram
🌙Venus in Cancer conjuncts the North Node in Cancer today, asking us to re-evaluate our value system and what our needs are in relationships. The North Node isn’t a celestial body, but a mathematical point in the sky and our birth charts that unlock our destiny. When any planet directly touches it, change is afoot. What are you ready to redefine? . . . Art by @ellehell . . . #horoscopes #horoscope #dailyhoroscope #astrology #astrologia #venus #horoscopo #zodiacsigns
View this post on Instagram
On July 13, 1977, the same date as today (July 13, 2019) Manhattan had it's first big blackout. Now 42 years later to the DAY, another strikes. We have Mercury retrograde now. Back then Uranus (sudden events, rules electricity) was in hard 90 degree angle to Mercury (communication, transportation).
View this post on Instagram
🌕♑️Do you remember those New Year's resolutions you made way back at the beginning of 2019? Or maybe some wishes you set in motion with the Capricorn solar eclipse on January 5? Maybe…maybe not. But this Tuesday, July 16, you could hit a few of those milestones under the high beams of the Capricorn full moon, which is a galvanizing lunar eclipse! You may be surprised to discover how much traction those goals have gained since NYE. And once you make note of the progress, you’ll be motivated to hit the gas even harder. 🏎Since eclipses can reveal hidden opportunities, look around! An influential person may be standing by, eager to support a mission like the one you’re working on. Plans can accelerate quickly under this rocket-powered lunar lift, so keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road! 🚀Since this is a partial lunar eclipse, there won't be much of a shadow that's visible, but the metaphoric shadow WILL be there. This eclipse arrives at a close proximity to mysterious Pluto. Whatever's been buried in the chamber of secrets could come bubbling to the surface over the coming days. (Maybe there's a reason they call July's lunation the Full Thunder Moon!) While these eruptions can be unsettling, they can also clear away blockages to abundance, freedom and the next phase of our collective evolution. 🌕Swipe through to read how the eclipse affects your zodiac sign↪ . 🎨@grandedame . #eclipse #lunareclipse #solareclipse #capricorneclipse #fullmoon #capricornlunareclipse #capricornfullmoon #moon