Astrology is like our grown-up security blanket. When everything seems to be going wrong, we check our horoscope to find out when things are going to turn around. When everything is gravy, we check our horoscope to make sure our luck will last. Wouldn't it be great to have those words of reassurance piped right into your ears?
Luckily, there are plenty of astrology podcasts that do just that. Whether you're looking for a pod that gives you the goods on the week ahead or one that expands your understanding of the cosmos with in-depth planetary discussions, there's a show that's worthy of your subscription. We've hand-picked some of the most informative and insightful pods streaming now.
Read on to make your chores, commute, or quiet-listening-time positively stellar (sorry, we couldn't resist).