Gemini Season Is Here, & It Could Make Social Distancing Harder Than Ever

After a month spent in chill Taurus, the Sun is officially moving into the energetic sign of Gemini on 20th May, where it will stay until 20th June. The sign's chatty, expressive, and outgoing energy might appear to be at odds with the circumstances most of us currently find ourselves in. And while it's true that this Gemini season may bring up some complicated or frustrating emotions, there's still a lot to look forward to.
Gemini is an air sign, and it's all about communication. "Ruled by cosmic messenger Mercury, this season usually focuses on information-gathering, technology, and socialising, so many of us will most likely feel a little trapped regarding the social distancing circumstances we're currently in," acknowledges Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and Horoscope.com.
Advertisement
"It will be harder to stay at home with all the Gemini energy if you are in quarantine, as Gemini likes to move around and interact with people," agrees Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com.
So we may be feeling restless and cooped up, itching to get outside and actually interact with people other than whoever we've been quarantining with. We may also find ourselves forgetting about appointments or double-booking our Zoom dates. "The downside of communication in this sign is that it can be scattered and changeable as Gemini takes in so much information, important details may slip by," Hale tells Refinery29.
But it's not all negative. "The Twins are known for their ability to receive and trade information and inspire others," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "They are also known to uncover facts and jewels of wisdom that can help the world move towards evolution." While we're in the midst of a global pandemic, pushing the world closer to change doesn't sound like such a bad thing.
What's more, Montúfar says that the first week of Gemini season comes with many positive alignments you can use to your advantage. "On 22nd May, the sun in Gemini will be forming a positive trine aspect to Saturn retrograde in Aquarius, bringing us achievement and recognition for earlier efforts," she explains. "Mercury will also meet Venus retrograde in Gemini, helping us feel loved and appreciated by those around us even if we are still not able to see them in person."
In practice, you may find yourself getting praise for something you'd already forgotten about or thought had been overlooked — a work project, a contribution to a charity, even the clever new way you cleaned and organised your bathroom. You'll be able to feel close to the people around you, even as you get sick of only seeing them through a screen.
This year's lively Gemini season may not look exactly how we had hoped it would. But the sign does give us the ability to temper our frustrations at being stuck indoors and separated from the people we love by offering up plenty of opportunities for us to connect with others. Reach out to friends and family, and express gratitude for having them in your life. It's possible to get out of this with stronger bonds than ever.
Advertisement