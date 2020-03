An Expert Shares Her Best Bathroom-Cleaning Hacks

Even if you're someone who considers cleaning to be a therapeutic practice , there is at least one room in the house that's anything but soothing to sanitize. Of course, we're talking about the bathroom . That place is known for the most stubborn splatters and the toughest grime. However, that doesn't mean you have to spend hours to make this room shine. Melissa Maker, host of the Clean My Space YouTube channel , has several hacks for how to get your bathroom sparkling clean without having to put in too much time or effort.