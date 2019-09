We've Got A Spring Cleaning Checklist For Every Type Of Person (Yes, Even Slackers)

No matter what your cleaning tolerance, it may be comforting to know that seasonal chores can be easily accomplished with checklists tailored to your specific needs. We recently spoke to Melissa Maker, host of the CleanMySpace YouTube channel and founder of Clean My Space , a Canada-based housekeeping service, about spring cleaning tasks for every kind of cleaner . "The tasks aren't going to change much person to person, it's just the amount of the task that they're going to do," Maker explains. "Your low-key cleaner is going to do like 20 percent. Your midway cleaner is going to do about 50 percent, and your hardcore cleaner, who like, schedules this stuff into their calendars and can't wait for spring because they love cleaning — they're going to do everything."