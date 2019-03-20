I wanted to see if the momentum would keep up, and it just kept getting bigger and bigger. So after two months, I gave in my notice, and straightaway even more opportunities came in, which made me believe I was on the right path. I love only having to answer to myself but it is so much work. I get a new email every day and balancing what work is necessary with what work is not is what I’m going to have to learn how to do, because it is 24/7 – I never even take a weekend. Right now, I make double what I was making at Vogue. I probably make about £1,520-£2,280 a month from chart orders, then £1,140 a month from freelance writing gigs and then maybe £340 or £380 a month from events. So I am making at least £3,040 a month, whereas at Vogue I think I made around £1,747 a month. I feel like people think I am not making any money at all through astrology – and my parents do not support me [financially] at all. Right before I left, my bosses were like, 'I hope you have enough saved up! Your parents must be helping you out.' No, I pay all my rent, I do it all myself.