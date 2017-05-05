The Internet Is In Love With These Zodiac Memes & So Are We

Most of the time, we take astrology very seriously. We consult expert astrologers (like the Astrotwins), we pore over our birth charts, and we do our research. That said, we're also suckers for astrology jokes — and by "jokes" we mean memes. And by "memes" we mean brutally honest Instagram posts that we must send to our Gemini friends.
Just like anything else with a loyal following, memes are part of being a true fanatic. These jokes can bring the astrology community together (see: anything about Mercury retrograde). But some of these memes, as amusing as they are, require way more than a basic knowledge of astrology to follow (see: this scathing joke about stelliums).
For our purposes, we're sticking to the basics. If you read your horoscope at all, you're going to crack up at these memes. And besides, after this last Mercury retrograde, we could all use a laugh.