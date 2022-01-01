Your 2022 Career Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Bringing You Success

The year ahead holds amazing possibilities when it comes to our careers. Rather than focusing on the trajectory that we’re currently on, we’ll be motivated to explore new opportunities that heighten our creativity and let us be at the forefront of the company. No longer will we have to hide behind management as we are levelling up, or shy away from demanding more money for our efforts.
2022 commences during Venus retrograde in Capricorn. The planet of money will begin to function normally on January 29. This will end our lethargic approach to work, kicking off a year of success. The first Venus Star Point of 2022 occurs on January 8 in Capricorn. The second one occurs on October 22 in Libra. When the Sun, Earth, and Venus connect in this conjunction, we can set our goals and manifest our professional future.
Mercury retrograde occurs four times in 2022: January 14 to February 3 in Aquarius and Capricorn, May 10 to June 3 in Gemini and Taurus, September 9 to October 2 in Libra and Virgo, and December 29 to January 18, 2023 in Capricorn. These planetary moonwalks can create havoc at work, emails can get lost, and coworkers may roll into Zoom conferences late — so beware.
The North Node of Destiny moves into Taurus on January 18, bringing the South Node into Scorpio. As a result of this balance between determination and ambition, we’ll be inspired to adopt the motto of “working smarter — not harder.”
There are four notable eclipses of 2022 that will have us taking charge at the office and using our creativity to elevate our status: a solar eclipse in Taurus on April 30; a lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16; a solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, and a lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. Venus and Mars will connect two times in 2022 and boost our ability to shine: February 12 on Capricorn and on March 12 in Aquarius.
Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect in Taurus on July 31, making us want to evolve and change the professional path we’re on. But we’ll experience a small shift in energy a few months later; Mars will be retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023 in Gemini, making us bite our tongue and not express our truth to management about the direction of projects.
Keep an eye on expansive Jupiter: The planet enters Aries on May 10 to October 28, then moves back into Pisces from October 28 to December 20 before re-entering Aries from December 20 until May 16, 2023. Asking for a raise when Jupiter is in Pisces will yield big bucks when it enters Aries again. We’ll also get a rush of confidence in our own abilities on April 12, when Jupiter and elusive Neptune link up in Pisces.
Ready to celebrate new possibilities for 2022? It’s promising to be a happy year. There's an air of optimism ahead, thanks to Jupiter's recent transit into Pisces. The Planet of Expansion moved into intuitive Pisces as of December 28, blessing us with loads of luck and romance for 2022.
That said, if you're considering setting resolutions this New Year’s Eve, don't be too hard on yourself. Since Venus began her retrograde journey in Capricorn on December 19, we’ve been encouraged to think carefully about details. (Unlike her speedy brother Mercury, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money only moves in reverse every 18 months.) We may be tempted to make significant changes through cosmetic procedures, major home changes, hasty relationships, or financial decisions during this period, but we need to hold off. Prepare to be ready for more solid ground and seek transformation when she stations direct on January 29.
The sun’s entrance into practical Capricorn on December 21 encouraged us to celebrate our ambitions and pursue our dreams. This NYE, use that energy to create positive goals and manifest exciting projects. Our collective energy winds down on Friday night as the moon wanes in optimistic Sagittarius. It's time for us to tie up loose ends so that we can begin fresh upon the first new moon in the new year, on January 2 in Capricorn.
Ultimately, the planets are in favour of us having an expansive, successful new year — all we have to do is lean into that energy, and find time to celebrate.