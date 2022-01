Your 2022 Career Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Bringing You Success

That said, if you're considering setting resolutions this New Year’s Eve , don't be too hard on yourself. Since Venus began her retrograde journey in Capricorn on December 19, we’ve been encouraged to think carefully about details. (Unlike her speedy brother Mercury, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money only moves in reverse every 18 months.) We may be tempted to make significant changes through cosmetic procedures , major home changes, hasty relationships, or financial decisions during this period, but we need to hold off. Prepare to be ready for more solid ground and seek transformation when she stations direct on January 29.