Aries Season Is The Cosmic Fresh Start We Need

If there's one thing we're sure of in the astrology world, it's that Aries is the go-getter of the zodiac. This sign takes charge, likes to do things first, and isn't afraid to take the lead, so it's no surprise that this is the energy that propels us into the astrological new year. On March 20 — the same day as the Spring Equinox — the Sun will officially enter into the sign of the ram. We'll all be feeling the energetic, upbeat, can-do vibes of Aries until the sun's departure from the sign on April 19.
Aries season often gives us a cosmic fresh start — think New Year's mixed with some spring cleaning. "The astrological new year is a reset button that will rejuvenate our lives for the better," says says Lisa Stardust, author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "Being that Aries is the first sign of the zodiac who sparks up our desires, it’s important to move towards the vision we want to create." With the weather getting warmer and daylight savings time behind us, Aries season is the season to get shit done.
The Sun is exalted in Aries, meaning that the planet is in its most powerful state here — aka, it feels at home. If Pisces season was all about dreaming, Aries season is all about doing. "Aries is very goal-oriented and focused, so it will be a good time to go for something you want, be it a new work project, moving to a new place or even winning someone’s heart!" says Yana Yanovich, an astrologer at Nebula. It's also a time to be even more daring than usual. Whatever your goal is — to get a new job, to find love, to start a podcast, or even get into a new wellness routine — this time in the astrological calendar is the best time to take that first step.
"Maybe you keep toying with the idea of submitting your work of art or piece of writing to a contest — this may be your now-or-never moment," Yanovich says. "Either way, the worst thing that can happen is that you don’t win. But if you don’t try, you won’t have a chance to win either."
On the very day that the sun enters Aries, Mercury will perfectly align with Jupiter, the Planet of Luck and Abundance, bringing us positivity and good fortune. "This conjunction of the Planet of the Mind with the most fortunate planet can attune us to our intuition and expand our minds," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "In Pisces, Mercury has no boundaries and can really put its magic to work. This makes Sunday, March 20, an absolutely incredible day to plant the seed of a dream."
But wait, there's another perfect date this month to work on turning your dreams into realities. On April 12, we'll experience one of the most important planetary aspects of 2022: a once-in-a-lifetime conjunction between Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces. Yeah, it's kind of a big deal. "This specific merging of energies hasn’t happened since 1856 and will not happen again in our lifetime," says Montúfar. "This is the opportunity to use Aries’ non-apologetic and bold fire to plant the seed of a big dream that we want to manifest." Stardust agrees that this day will be magical, adding that "this is the most amazing time for manifestation, so make sure that you set your intentions and be clear on what you want to add to your life."
While this Aries season is giving us mostly sunshine and rainbows, there is an off vibe to be aware of on April 14, when Mars, the planetary ruler of Aries, will head into dreamy Pisces. This energy "may make us wishy-washy in how we move forward with attaining our goals," says Stardust. "It may put a damper on how we get going, but the endgame will be surprisingly beneficial to us."
Even if you start off following your dreams down the wrong path, the astrology of the month will guide you in the right direction. Just have a little faith — and a lot of patience.
Another date to be aware of is April 18, when the Sun squares Pluto. This aspect "tends to be prone toward power struggles, change, and breakdowns of all types including relationships," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. We can be argumentative during this aspect due to its harsh nature. "Your need for control may seem more significant during this time, which is something to watch and be aware of," Hale warns. "Significant change often occurs at this time with a great deal of work."
Change isn't always bad — sometimes it's what we need to help us move onto the next chapter of our lives. Or in this case, the next astrological new year.