I Read Tarot Cards For A Psychic Hotline — Here’s What It Taught Me

Ironically, it was abandoning the idea that I’d ever grasp every single concept and detail that helped me gain confidence with my readings. Tarot started somewhere in the mists of fifteenth-century Italy; we’ve probably lost more about tarot than I’ll ever know. I currently only use my RWS deck for paid readings, as I like to get really familiar with a deck before I use it with other people. Having a favourite for the hotline has really curbed my collector’s instinct — Oh, this deck is foiled! Oooh this deck invokes my favourite goddesses! — and now I only buy a tool if I know I’m going to use it regularly. It’s why Marie Kondo’s philosophy has resonated with so many of us — our things want to be loved and used!