After Growing Up Christian, I’m Done ‘Dating To Marry’

After watching several of these sermons, I decided that I didn’t want to date seriously until I knew I had found my husband. For someone with some experience who knows what they're looking for, this isn’t a totally terrible way to look at things. But as a teenager, it made dating extremely complicated. Though I told myself I wouldn’t date anyone 'seriously', I did still try and date. The idea that I should be looking for a husband added a huge amount of pressure, not only on myself but on my teenage crushes, too. Asking yourself, How do I know if this person is the one? sucks the fun and giddiness out of teen dating and, as I got older, I subconsciously began to attract people who I knew I wouldn’t take seriously. This meant I dated guys who weren’t ready for a relationship and who often strung me along. I wanted to get into something serious but didn’t think there was much point so I just ended up in situationships . At the time, I thought the mental toll of those situationships didn’t affect me but now it's clear they made me anxious when dating other people. Looking back, I was conflicted: I wanted to date casually but I felt like it was a waste of time.