Why I'm Reclaiming My Spiritual Identity As An African Child From A Christian Home

I’m currently reading These Bones Will Rise Again by Zimbabwean writer Panashe Chigumadzi. There is a quote in the book which sums up my sentiments: "There are many questions and I am looking for answers. The kind of answers that slip past the facts of history books or analyses by pundits and experts. The answers I need are answers to politics that are about how we live, hope and dream, cry, laugh, pray and believe. As I search, I realise that if I want different answers, I need different questions. The kind that the Jairos Jiri Band is asking: 'Where was our ancestor spirit, our great ancestor, while we were suffering?'"