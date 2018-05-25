We Spoke With One Of YouTube's Christian Vloggers About How Faith Can Change

Where did the name of your channel come from?

"FarAwayDistance. Honestly, in eighth grade, when I made my channel, I had no idea what that meant. I literally was just sitting on my computer and it popped in my head. I’m not even joking. When I was a sophomore in college someone commented on my channel. They were like, 'Hey, I feel like your channel name could have been inspired maybe by that passage in the Bible about the prodigal son.' I had never even thought about that. It’s a parable of our relationship with God and how we run away from him, but he still loves us so much. In the story, the son ran away and wanted nothing to do with his father, but the whole time the father was just waiting for him to come home. The son figured out he couldn't go on without his father. He needed him and he had to come back. And the father was standing on a hill waiting for him. It says that while he was still far away, the father saw him and ran to him. This is such a beautiful picture of God... That’s how God sees us. We’re still far away and running away, but he runs to us and pursues us. It’s cool because I’d never realized that that could be the message behind it, but it’s definitely my purpose now."