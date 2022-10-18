The 51 Best Horror Movies To Scare Yourself Silly

Cast your mind back to 2018. It's pre-pandemic and you're heading to the cinema, ready to watch the newest horror flick to grace our screens — A Quiet Place. You head to the snack bar and treat yourself to a large popcorn, pay an exorbitant £13, and find your seat. Little do you know that you won't touch that popcorn for the next hour and a half, for fear of making even the tiniest sound. A Quiet Place is proof of the spectacular sensory impact horror has on us. We feel it in the tension in our bodies, the quickening pace of our breath, and the silence we desperately cling to.