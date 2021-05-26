Anya Taylor-Joy Is A Very Chic Ghost In The Haunted Trailer For Last Night In Soho

One day, however, our protagonist discovers an old theatre that somehow transports her back in time to the glitz and glam of 1960s London, where she is also encounters a fabulous mod singer (Taylor-Joy) who fully embodies the magic and allure that’s missing from her life. With each time traveling experience, the young woman takes on more the invigorating essence of the 60s, but the fascinating alternate reality isn't just dancing and champagne. It's got a dark side, and those frightening consequences follow her back home and turn her world into a living nightmare.