Anya Taylor-Joy Channeled Emma In This Two-Piece Version Of The Nap Dress

This weekend, while out celebrating her 25th birthday in New York City, Emma star Anya Taylor-Joy channelled her on-screen persona by donning a puff-sleeved, ruffled two-piece set from Hill House Home, aka the brand behind the viral Nap dress. To accompany the look, the Golden Globe winner wore two braids, gold jewellery, and a scrunchie on her wrist (as an accessory, rather than your standard-issue hair tie, naturally).
As any Janeite (Jane Austen devotee) will tell you, Taylor-Joy’s look is a modern-day take on the whimsical styling featured in the 2020 film adaptation of Austen’s beloved novel Emma. Crafted by Alexandra Byrne, the costumes in the film were feminine, joyful, and featured delicate bejeweling, subtle details, and lots (and lots) of ruffles — all things that were similarly present in Taylor-Joy’s birthday ‘fit. Coincidence? We’d like to think not.
Her set, which is essentially a Nap dress but in co-ord form, is navy blue and made up of a ruched bodice top and comfy drawstring pants. Aptly called the Jewel Jammie due to its double-reinforced gemstone appliques and pyjama-like qualities, Taylor-Joy’s birthday ensemble is not only Emma- and cottagecore-approved, but also still available in every size, ranging from XS to 2X, for $125 (£89.43 plus UK shipping).
