Anya Taylor-Joy Channeled Emma In This Two-Piece Version Of The Nap Dress

As any Janeite (Jane Austen devotee) will tell you, Taylor-Joy’s look is a modern-day take on the whimsical styling featured in the 2020 film adaptation of Austen’s beloved novel Emma. Crafted by Alexandra Byrne, the costumes in the film were feminine, joyful, and featured delicate bejeweling, subtle details, and lots (and lots) of ruffles — all things that were similarly present in Taylor-Joy’s birthday ‘fit. Coincidence? We’d like to think not.