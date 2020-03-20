Autumn de Wilde Didn’t Mean For Emma. To Be Your Quarantine Comfort Movie — But It Should Be

“You'll see a movie that's supposed to be in the ‘30s, but it was made in the ‘70s and it had a ‘70s spin on it because they were uncomfortable going completely ‘30s. You know, ‘Hold on folks. We still want them to be sexy.’ So I was really excited cause I was actually being encouraged to use my vision. Anya wasn't pressured to make every scene like she's a sex symbol. Of course she does look very cute, but when she's pissed off, it makes it more comedic. These really tight curls were very much, in my opinion, inspired by the classical sculptures from Italy and Greece. If we ever get to go back to a museum again, you'll see a lot of the hairstyles that are in Emma.”