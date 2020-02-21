All The British Baes In The New Emma. Movie

There's never been a more delicious, playful, and downright horny adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma as Autumn De Wild's take on the classic piece of literature. Emma. (with a period) takes the already-sunny Austen classic and adds floodlights, resulting in an overwhelmingly joyous but still acutely thoughtful take on the story of meddling matchmaker Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her tight-knit Highbury community. The film's particular joy, aside from the colorful costumes and warm soundtrack, rests on the casting.
Casting director Jessica Ronane seems to have handpicked pretty much every up-and-coming British actor you've already had your eyes on, and rounded it out with a handful of national treasures, like Bill Nighy and Miranda Hart. A number of the cast comes straight from Netflix, hailing from shows like Sex Education, Lovesick, and The Crown. They sing, they dance, and one even shows his butt. What's not to love?
Ahead, meet all the British baes appearing in Emma.