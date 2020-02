All The British Baes In The New Emma. Movie

There's never been a more delicious, playful, and downright horny adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma as Autumn De Wild's take on the classic piece of literature. Emma. (with a period) takes the already-sunny Austen classic and adds floodlights, resulting in an overwhelmingly joyous but still acutely thoughtful take on the story of meddling matchmaker Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her tight-knit Highbury community. The film's particular joy, aside from the colorful costumes and warm soundtrack , rests on the casting.