Emma. Makes Jane Austen As Horny As It Should Be

“I love etiquette for that reason — it’s so sexy! The Victorian period, the Edwardian period, all these periods where you’re not allowed to touch. I was very clear with the actors when they went on this journey with me: I want to follow these etiquette rules. Don’t touch anyone’s arm unless it is a distinct moment where we are allowing contact. The reason they were so obsessed with dancing was because, of course, they were allowed to touch more than any other time in their lives! The choreography was very important. Emma doesn’t have her gloves on for that last dance, and I talked to our etiquette expert and said: ‘I’d like her to have bare hands.’ And she said, ‘Okay, we can do that because she could’ve just eaten. And if she just ate, she’d have had to take off her gloves. And maybe when they’re talking, she hasn’t put them back on yet, and then she can dance with her gloves off.’ It was a really fun collaborative experience to together as a group wonder, What is going to make this erotic?”

