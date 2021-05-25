Anya Taylor-Joy Is A Very Chic Ghost In The Haunted Trailer For Last Night In Soho

One might think that it would be impossible for Anya Taylor-Joy to play a more mysterious role than Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit, but her next project is set to be even more enigmatic. From the looks of the trailer, it’s impossible to tell whether she’s playing a real person, a ghost, or just a very glamorous hallucination.
In the upcoming psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, a young New York City transplant (played by Thomasin McKenzie) arrives in the big city with aspirations of working in fashion. However, when she arrives, the young woman quickly discovers that life in the concrete jungle isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be; day after day, she moves through a mind-numbingly boring routine of fashion school and hanging out with friends.
One day, however, our protagonist discovers an old theater that somehow transports her back in time to the glitz and glam of 1960s London, where she is also encounters a fabulous mod singer (Taylor-Joy) who fully embodies the magic and allure that’s missing from her life. With each time traveling experience, the young woman takes on more the invigorating essence of the 60s, but the fascinating alternate reality isn't just dancing and champagne. It's got a dark side, and those frightening consequences follow her back home and turn her world into a living nightmare.
Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith (The Crown), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Rita Tushingham (The Owners), and Terence Stamp (Yes Man), and the creepy thriller is directed by Edgar Wright. We were actually supposed to have uncovered the mystery behind this creepy plot in 2020 — the pandemic really threw Hollywood into a tailspin — but the stunningly scary thriller will hit theaters on October 22, 2021.