Matt Smith, who plays Prince Phillip in the Netflix series The Crown, says that objectification and sexual harassment happen to men, too.
In an attempt to lend his voice in support of the growing number of women coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault at the hands of well-known men in the industry, Smith reveals that men are not immune from these demeaning interactions.
The actor brings forward the point that the conversation shouldn't stop at the entertainment industry or at politics. Instead, it should extend to every industry. "People in other industries have to have a platform to be heard as well," Smith tells Telegraph Magazine. "What happens to the cleaner or the lady who works in a clothes shop? That's not to say that I haven't been objectified before by men, because I have – just like women are objectified. It is not exclusive to them. This happens to men, too."
In the overall narrative of survivorship, men are often excluded. The overwhelming majority of sexual harassment and assault claims do come from women; however, it's important to note that it can happen to anyone. In an interview with Refinery29, Sara McGovern, a spokesperson for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) mentioned some contributing factors as to why most men keep quiet. "Cultural stereotypes about men and how they portray masculinity can make it harder for men to disclose their assault and add additional challenges to their recovery," shares McGovern. "It's important to remind male survivors that they are not alone, and to share the services available to help them." The same toxic masculinity that can lead men to feel entitled and devalue women also works against male victims who feel pressured to suppress their emotions and putting on a masculine front.
Matt Smith puts forward an important point. There should be space for everyone to be heard, regardless of gender, race, industry, or influence.
