In the overall narrative of survivorship, men are often excluded. The overwhelming majority of sexual harassment and assault claims do come from women; however, it's important to note that it can happen to anyone. In an interview with Refinery29 , Sara McGovern, a spokesperson for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) mentioned some contributing factors as to why most men keep quiet. "Cultural stereotypes about men and how they portray masculinity can make it harder for men to disclose their assault and add additional challenges to their recovery," shares McGovern. "It's important to remind male survivors that they are not alone, and to share the services available to help them." The same toxic masculinity that can lead men to feel entitled and devalue women also works against male victims who feel pressured to suppress their emotions and putting on a masculine front.