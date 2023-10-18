Latines Love Horror, But We Rarely See Ourselves In Spooky Movies & TV

"With these legends woven into many Latine people’s life experiences and cultural heritage, it makes sense that we are curious about the paranormal. In the entertainment market, this translates into large Latine horror audiences."
"Folklore in many Latin American cultures deals with horror and horror-adjacent themes, such as ghosts, spirits, and the macabre."
"While the American version of the tale characterizes La Llorona as an evil hag, Bustamante’s version frames her murdering her children as a response to the violence of colonialism, choosing death for her kids in lieu of suffering a lifetime at the hands of Spanish colonizers."
"The only refuge we Latinos have for good representation is horror from Latin American countries."
"Studios should see the size of Latine horror audiences and realize that there is demand for this type of Latine-driven horror movie."
"In the last few years, we’ve seen many Latine actors cast on horror shows and movies. ... till, the stories behind these characters are not necessarily Latine stories. The actors’ nationality, ethnicity, language, or culture is usually not addressed or written into the script at all."