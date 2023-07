The Horrors of Dolores Roach Is a Gory Dark-Comedy About a Murderous Latina In Gentrified NYC

As she holds the actor hostage in the dressing room, Dolores talks about what happened after her release from prison. Dolores goes back to the only place she can think of: the (previously) Latine neighborhood of Washington Heights, where she hopes to find her old boyfriend and drug dealer, Dominic. During her 16 years of prison, Dolores received no visitations, no calls, or any sign of life from Dominic — a man who is largely to blame for her incarceration as Dolores refused to name him to the police. Arriving at recently gentrified Washington Heights , she discovers that white New York transplants now occupy Dominic’s apartment. As is often the case for people who come out of incarceration, she has nothing left on the outside. Everything she used to know — her neighborhood, her boyfriend, and her friends — are all gone. She has nowhere to go.