Photographing The Women Serving Life Sentences

The most surprising thing for Bennett throughout this process is how she has formed lasting relationships with almost all the women she photographed inside. "That’s been an amazing experience, getting to know many of them so well through letter writing. Some of the women are among the deepest thinkers I’ve met in my life. We all could learn from them and the way they think about their crimes, as well as how they got to where they are, and who they have become." Everyone has a story worth listening to, says Bennett, recalling a particular conversation that has stayed with her. "One of the women told me, 'As I watch the news and hear of people who have committed a crime similar to mine, I wonder what was wrong with me and I become ashamed all over again. I often hear, 'You don’t belong here' and 'You’re such a good girl' and it really bothers me, because I know what I did, I know who I was, and who I am today. Every day I wake up, I make a conscious decision to be my best self. I hear people say, 'I am no longer that person' but frankly that person lives within me. I just choose to do what’s right and it’s a daily task.'"