The Ugly Truth About Solitary Confinement In Canada’s Women’s Prisons

Just as scary: No one can tell if the new rules, however lacklustre, are actually being enforced. Incredibly, Canada has long lacked comprehensive data on exactly how many inmates are segregated each year — or for how long. An independent panel tasked with reviewing the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC)’s practices and the implementation of SIUs disbanded in August , saying it was powerless to accomplish the job. In late October, after much public criticism, CSC finally provided some data, which resulted in a damning report that 16% of SIU stays are still two months or longer and, by and large, prisoners still aren’t getting out of segregation cells or meaningful human contact for the legally required amount of time. In response, the CSC claimed there were “data integrity issues.” Either way, there are no good or clear answers. “We're very, very concerned,” Coyle told Refinery29 before these numbers were released. “Particularly because we haven't been able to get eyes on what's happening in the prisons during COVID-19.”