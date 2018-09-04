Confessions Of A…Women's Prison Officer

The difference between men and women's prisons is that women like to talk while male prisoners tend to be more physical. Women like to moan and they like you to hear about it, so they will be extremely vocal rather than want to fight with you. Something like the kitchen getting somebody's food wrong by accident can create issues among women. When you go to prison, particularly for women, the things you get given and what you're entitled to are very important to you, and if I or another member of staff accidentally makes a mistake or forgets to do something, that can create a big issue. They get pissed off with each other – as anyone would if they had to live in a house with 200 other women they'd never met before. There's always going to be at least one person who irritates you.